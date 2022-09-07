Wahab flays Imran for showing up in Sukkur ‘only for photo session’

KARACHI: KMC Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday came down hard on former prime minister Imran Khan and said he came to Sukkur only for a photo session.

“The people of Sukkur asked why he came after a month,” he said while addressing a news conference in the Sindh Assembly Committee Room. He said Imran Khan had nothing to do with the people of Pakistan.

Wahab said rainwater coming from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkwa was mixing with the rainwater already flowing in Sindh’s rivers and causing floods.He said living nations faced difficult situations with patience. “The destruction caused by floods and rains is a big challenge for the Sindh government. Efforts are being made to start rehabilitation work in six weeks. In the current situation, the World Bank should waive off Pakistan’s debt,” he said.

Wahab said that in the last two months, the rain situation in Sindh had been a challenge, as there were eight places where the highest rainfalls had been recorded in Pakistan, one of which included Nowshehro Feroze.

He said there were record rainfalls in many other areas. The drainage of rainwater, he said, had become a challenge. Managing the water coming into the rivers of Sindh from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a huge challenge for the provincial government. He explained that the capacity of the rivers to take water in Sindh had been affected.

The challenge, he pointed out, gets bigger in magnitude as through another water stream rainwater is flowing from Balochistan where it has also rained heavily. The rainwater from Balochistan, he said, is also flooding rivers in Sindh.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership was on ground but their work was not visible to the blind.Wahab said that 297,000 cusecs of water flowed from Gudu and 400,000 from Sukkur, while 600,000 cusecs of water was flowing from Kotri, which meant rainwater is mixing with the water coming from other provinces on its way.

The KMC administrator said that the provincial government was still able to save Dadu and Juhi. “I pay tribute to all the officers who have done a good job in difficult times,” he added. He said that 140,000 tents had been distributed and 21,000 more would be given.

Wahab said the government would use the development funds in the rehabilitation work. He said 180,000 ration bags had been distributed, while four children born in the relief camp were being given medical facilities. He said living nations faced difficult times perfectly. He said Pakistan Army soldiers were also engaged in service. In response to a question, Wahab said that they would request World Bank to waive off Pakistan’s loans due to the current calamitous situation of floods.