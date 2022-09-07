Rs4.10bn approved for new industrial estate in Gujrat

LAHORE:The Punjab government Tuesday approved Rs4.107 billion worth development scheme pf establishment of new small industrial estate in Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi native district Gujrat.

The approval was given in the 9th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 chaired by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.