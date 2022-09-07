New Zealand security team in Lahore

LAHORE: A team from New Zealand Cricket Board Tuesday visited Qaddafi Stadium to assess the security and other arrangements ahead of Kiwi cricket team's visit to Pakistan.

The delegation was briefed by PCB officials about the security arrangements.

The visiting security delegation inspected the dressing room, the ground, and the practice area alongside security arrangements.

The delegation also visited the National High Performance Centre including the routes which will be adopted for the team’s travel to and from the stadium.

New Zealand are to play three ODIs and two Tests in December this year and January next year against Pakistan. In April and May, they will tour Pakistan again to play five T20 Internationals and as many ODIs.

The delegation comprises Greg Mann, Heath Mills, Simon Leslie, and Reg Dickason (ICC representative.