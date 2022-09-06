Federal Board announces HSSC-I results

Islamabad:Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(FBISE) Islamabad on Monday announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I Examinations for the year 2021-22.

According to the result details, overall success ratio was 66.92 per cent in HSSC (Part-I) results. According to the details, the total regular enrolment of class eleventh in the federal board was 83,324 while 56,001 students passed the examinations with the success ratio of 68.38 per cent.

However, as per details of ex-private enrolment, a total of 3,122 students appeared in the exams while 682 students passed with the success rate of 24.31 per cent. The total annual enrolment of class 12th of the FBISE was 86,446 in which 56,683 passed the exams with success ratio of 66.92 per cent. The result has been uploaded on the website by the board, while students can also check their result by sending their roll number to 5050 through SMS.