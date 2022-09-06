Tackling hard times

This letter refers to the article ‘How do we govern disaster’ (September 01, 2022) by Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri. The writer explained in great detail our failure to deal with the disastrous floods. One-third of Pakistan’s land has been affected and people are in dire need of funds, shelter and other facilities. Necessities such as food are still not available to many flood victims.

Many people from the rural areas are poor and cannot bear such loss again. Hence, the government should ensure that such suffering does not occur again by developing proper drainage systems and helping people rebuild their homes. The current havoc is a reflection of our past failures.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran