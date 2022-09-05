Ismaili Imamat donates Rs2.193bn for flood victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Prince Rahim Aga Khan. — Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Ismaili Imamat on Sunday announced a donation of $10 million (Rs2.193 billion) to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, local media reported. Prince Rahim telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday and discussed the damages caused by devastating floods and heavy rainfall in the country.

Prince Rahim expressed his concerns over the loss of lives and property due to the natural disaster. He announced a donation of $10 million for flood-relief activities in the affected areas of the country.

He added that they have advised Aga Khan Development organisations to participate and assist the government in carrying out relief and rescue operations in the country. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Prince Rahim for his donation to the affected people in this hour of need. He admired the Aga Khan network’s participation in health, education and rural development projects.