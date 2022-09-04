Dengue fever cases on the rise in Swabi

SWABI: The dengue fever has spread here as the district Health Department officials have confirmed 25 positive cases so far.

The officials said the confirmed dengue fever patients hailed from different areas of the Swabi district.

The outbreak of the dengue fever cases have created concern among the local people, who have asked the health authorities to take steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

When contacted, an official of the Health Department told this correspondent that the confirmed cases were reported from the public sector hospitals as they did not have the data from the private health facilities.

The local people said that the cases of dengue fever were on the rise, asking the government to take steps to stop the disease from spreading.

They demanded that the district Health Department should play its due role in controlling dengue fever.