 
close
Saturday September 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

FIA again summons Asad Qaiser

By News Desk
September 03, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader, former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on September 5. The FIA has also issued a summons notice to Asad Qaiser. This fourth notice has been issued by FIA to former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Comments