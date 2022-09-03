Rescue 1122 Swabi saves 844 people in August

SWABl: The Rescue 1122 service in the Swabi district received a total of 43613 calls in August of which 1148 were responded to.

District Emergency Officer Rafiullah Marwat said 365 patients were shifted from different hospitals in the district to other hospitals free of charge through the referral service. There were 94 road traffic accidents. Apart from these, 612 medical patients were shifted to hospitals. As many as 11 incidents of fire were reported in the district. The staff controlled the fire and saved goods from being damaged.

The official said the number of drowning was eight and cylindrical blast one. The tally of flood emergencies was 11 and the rescue personnel shifted countless flood-affected people to safe places. The number of miscellaneous emergencies stood at 26.