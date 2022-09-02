Official stresses need for bypass road in Abbottabad city

ABBOTTABAD: SSP Traffic Warden Abbottabad Qamar Hayat Khan has said that alternate routes of Karakoram Highway (KKH) are the need of the hour for the rapidly increasing traffic in the city and stressed the need for a bypass road in the area.

Briefing the Citizens Traffic Committee (CTC) at his office here on Thursday, he said that underpasses should be constructed for pedestrians crossing the roads and such places could also be used for commercial purposes, generating revenue for the NHA as well as providing safe passage to pedestrians.

He said there was a high influx of Suzuki Bolan and Carry vehicles plying in the city for commercial activities causing traffic jams in Salhad, General Bus Stand, Gami Adda, Kareempura, Radio Station route, Ayub Medical Complex and Qalandarabad Bazaar.

He said that for pedestrians, underpasses or overhead bridges should be set up at Fawara Chowk, Sarban Chowk, CMH, Main Supply Bazaar, Missile Chowk, Shafiq Plaza and Ayub Teaching Hospital.

The CTC members Nazeer Ahmed Awan, Syed Kosar Naqvi, Malik Mushtaq Aziz Awan, Wing Commander (R) Ayaz Khan Jadoon and Mehdi Zaman Khan advocate joined the briefing.

CTC Chairman Nazeer Ahmed Awan apprised the participants of the history of CTC and said it had been established in 1995 and remained active till 2001. He lauded the efforts of SSP traffic warden and assured full support for the resolution of traffic problems in the city.

The official asked the National Highway Authority, Tehsil Municipal Administration and Cantonment Board to remove the blockage from drainage on both sides of main KKH from Supply Bazar up to Ayub Medical Complex on a weekly basis.