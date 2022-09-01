Seminar on water conservation held in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: A one-day seminar was held at Army Public School here on Wednesday to mark the World Water Week-2022.

The event was organised by Water Resources Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP), funded by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) focusing on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Those who participated in the event included teaching faculty, media representatives and students of the Army Public School who took keen interest in different informative sessions especially in panel discussions.

Abdul Salam, provincial lead person of WRAP KP, spoke on the value of water for people and development and the financial and economic value of water. He also discussed water for nature and climate change.

Principal Army Public School Shamaila Bukhari offered all-out support to WRAP for raising the national issue to conserve and manage water.

Earlier, in a panel discussion hosted by Dr Awais, APS Principal Shamaila Bukhari, Prof Ehsanullah Inam of COMSATS University and senior journalists Syed Kosar Naqvi and Naveed Akram Abbassi discussed various issues related to the topic.

Similarly, another panel discussion was held by college students, hosted by Syed Anas. The students also took part in a declamation contest in Urdu as well as English speeches on the importance of water.

Later on, certificates and souvenirs were distributed among the students who participated in the activities.