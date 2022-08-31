Nine killed in car-van crash in Khuzdar

QUETTA: At least nine people were killed and 14 others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger van and a car on the RCD Highway in Balochistan’s Khuzdar District on Tuesday, an official said.

Khuzdar Assistant Commissioner Jahanzaib Baloch said two vehicles collided at Tutak Cross on the RCD Highway in the afternoon, resulting in the deaths of six people on the spot, while more than a dozen were injured.

Levies personnel and rescue volunteers immediately rushed the injured to the Government Teaching Hospital (GTH) Khuzdar, the officer added. GTH Medical Superintendent Dr Saeed said six bodies were initially brought to the hospital, while three of the injured who were in critical condition succumbed to their wounds later.