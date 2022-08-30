Smash the patriarchy

In a patriarchal society, statements like ‘the survival of a single woman is impossible’ and ‘girls are supposed to get married’, constantly circulate around us. These cultural memes give young girls the wrong impression, and they are made to believe that their goal in life should be to get married and ‘secure’ their future. Women have always been strong, confident and independent, even during the time of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

Today, our conservative mindset is the reason that the female literacy rate is so low in Pakistan. The concept that a woman’s purpose is completing household chores, is utterly outdated. In the 21st century, sexual discrimination is unacceptable. A secure future is only possible through education.

Momna Ahmad

Sargodha