Case filed against Imran, PTI in UK’s Charity Commission

LONDON: An application has been filed against Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his party in the Charity Commission of Great Britain.
The petition was filed by Muslim League-N’s legal wing head Ansar Mahmood, arguing that funds were collected in the name of charity by duping British citizens and Imran Khan used the money collected for poor but used it for political purposes. A member of the UAE royal family and a minister also sent £20 million, all of which was transferred from a group account to Pakistan, the application said, reported foreign media.
Referring to the foreign newspaper report on the relationship between Wotton Cricket Limited and PTI, it was said that Arif Naqvi embezzled $230 million from a healthcare fund and the UAE sentenced Arif Naqvi to three years in jail for Komali fraud. The petition requested that Imran Khan’s use of foreign funds for political purposes was proven.
