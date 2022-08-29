Bad health keeps me from being among flood victims: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Sunday said rains and floods was a painful situation adding that he would have been among the victims if his health had permitted.

“The PPP will not rest until the rehabilitation of floods victims. Politics can wait, as this is the time to serve the people,” he said in a statement. Zardari said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not leave the people alone.

“We believe in Almighty Allah and will succeed in helping our people emerge from this difficult situation. The government will definitely fulfil the responsibility of rehabilitating the rain and flood victims,” he said. Zardari instructed all PPP ministers and assembly members to stay among the people of their constituencies.

He said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) should be further expanded and all possible assistance be given to the poor victims. He asked the government to help the poor by mobilizing Baitul-Mal. “The political paradise is under the feet of the people,” he added.