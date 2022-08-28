Amid flash floods, rains: Pak Army rescues families stranded in Kumrat

Pak Army rescues families stranded in Kumrat. Twitter

RAWALPINDI/UPPER DIR: The Pakistan Army troops on Saturday rescued families stranded in the Kumrat area of Swat due to flash flood and requested the masses to avoid visiting Swat and its surrounding areas amid the prevailing floods.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on the direction of corps commander Peshawar, the corps troops established a contact for the search of some families from Islamabad who got stranded in Kumrat due to sudden flash flood. Some 22 people were evacuated through helicopter whereas some families went on the hills and could not be evacuated due to bad weather. However, continuous contact was maintained with them and those families were shifted to safer places around those mountain tops. It said those people are safe and will be evacuated by the Army Aviation helicopters as and when weather permits. A ground party is also ready from Khawezakhela for evacuation.

The ISPR urged the people not to travel towards Swat and surrounding areas due to flash floods.

Also, at least 30 people, including students, trapped in Kumrat Valley in the Upper Dir District due to continuous rains and flooding were waiting to be rescued, Geo News reported. They requested the government to evacuate them safely. Speaking to Geo News, one of the students said that all of them belonged to different areas of Punjab. She added that the students are unable to speak due to the cold. “We are sleeping on a wet floor and there is nothing here to eat or drink,” she said, adding that they have contacted the authorities concerned, however, no one had approached them.



Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah said that food and tents have been provided to the people who were stranded. He added that the people will be evacuated safely as soon as the weather gets better.

In yet another tragedy to surface amid the catastrophic floods in Pakistan, a man lost his life in Harani’s Zardalo while waiting for hours to be rescued, reported Geo News.

The man, despite waiting for hours on a rock-like formation, could not be rescued. He kept on calling out for help, but no one could come forward due to the rapid flow of water around him. Flood waters continued to flow at an aggressive speed, ultimately sweeping him along.

Levies and local administration tried helping the person, but even they failed. He was provided food with the help of a helicopter yesterday evening. The man was swept away and his body was found some time later.

Flash floods and rains have caused severe damage to the country’s infrastructure and nearly one thousand people have lost their lives this monsoon season.