Thar coal to add 2,600MW electricity

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan has said Thar coal project would start generating up to 2600 megawatts (MW) electricity by next year, which would be followed by linking a railway to transport Thar coal across the country, he added.

The minister visited the Thar Coal projects in Thar Block I and II, where he was briefed that coal production would be increased from 3.8 million tons per annum to 7.6 million tons by the end of the year once the mine achieved Phase II.

“As the Thar coal projects complete the various phases of its development, I am hopeful that the future generations of Thar will receive increased socio-economic opportunities while ensuring self-reliance of energy for the country’s residents,” he said.

He was informed that once the mine achieved Phase III of its production by the end of next year, Thar Coal would become the cheapest source of fuel for Pakistan.

In light of the current energy crisis grappling the country, Thar Coal could provide the needed ray of hope for the future of Pakistan’s energy security, the minister said.