Senate body directs state media to air special transmission for flood relief

ISLAMABAD: Expressing grave concern over the plight of the flood victims, the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Thursday directed state-run TV and radio for running special transmissions on the flood affectees for extending relief to them.

The Chairman Committee, Faisal Javed, who presided over the meeting, underlined that the panel will play its role to help the flood victims, but the TV and radio also have an important role to play to get the flood affectees out of the hook by running special transmissions by involving flood affectees and celebrities.

At the outset, prayers were offered for those affected by the recent flood. The committee chairman expressed concern over the absence of the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and asked the Secretary of Information and Broadcasting to ensure her presence in the next meeting.

He recommended appointing a state minister for information and broadcasting so that the matters related to media and journalists are resolved and also to share the burden of the Ministry.

As the minister could not turn up for the meeting, the issue related to the off-airing of the ARY channel was deferred till the next meeting. Chairman Pemra said that the ARY news channel has some technical issues with cable operators, adding that the channel has not yet finalized an inter-connect agreement with the cable operators which leads to off-airing the channel in some areas.

The Chairman Committee said that there should be no restrictions on media and that the media persons should enjoy liberty while reporting the news. Regarding the off-airing the ARY, the Chairman Committee directed Pemra to lift the ban till matters and technicalities are settled with the cable operators.

The bill titled “The Protection of Journalists and Media Professional (Amendment) Bill 2022, moved by Senator Saleem Mandviwala was deferred due to the absence of the sponsor of the bill.

Rescinding the explanation given by the director of PTV news for not live-telecasting the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi on PTV news, he showed his intent to call the officials of the President House Secretariat in the next meeting. “The version of the officials from the President House Secretariat needs to be heard on the matter before concluding the matter,” the chairman committee remarked.

The director PTV News explained that neither the President House informed him nor his office about the swearing-in ceremony at the President House. The Chairman committee also sought footage that went on-air on PTV News pertaining to the oath-taking ceremony.

The committee was informed that the inquiry report regarding the cutting of trees in the Radio Pakistan Rawalpindi office has been completed which will be discussed in the next meeting.

The matter regarding the approval of the Service Structure for PTV news correspondents inducted in 2015/2016 on a contract basis, raised by Senator Fida Muhammad, was also deferred due to the non-presence of MD PTV News.

Senators Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui, Anwar Lal Dean, and Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo attended the meeting. Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Joint Secretary Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Chairman Pemra and other officials were also present.