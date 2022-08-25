Withholding agents trained in tax collection

BISHAM: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) arranged a workshop for the officials of government departments of the Shangla district on Wednesday.

USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity assisted the KPRA in conducting the workshop.

The participants included officials of district administration, tehsil municipal administration, educational boards government hospitals, local government and district accounts located in the district.

KPRA Director-General Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem said the withholding agents’ role in tax collection is very crucial as they are holding government offices with a trust attached to their posts.

“We can’t work alone. We need your assistance in the tax administration and collecting revenue for the government to be spent on public uplift schemes,” he said.