Pursuit of equality

This letter refers to the article ‘Where do we go from here?’ (August 21, 2022) by Aasiya Riaz. The writer explained how Pakistan can develop by facilitating its youth. However, facilitating the youth of Pakistan sounds improbable as our youth remains divided by social hierarchy.

The young people belonging to the elite class is more likely to succeed as they have better resources, whereas the working class youth deals with lack of resources and, once they reach the workforce, unemployment. It is difficult to facilitate the youth if there is no equality between the classes. To eradicate this inequality, our leaders must base access to opportunities upon merit and aid those who cannot afford a good education and resources.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran