Hockey trials under PM Youth Talent Hunt begin

PESHAWAR: Hockey trials under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme kicked off on Tuesday.

The two-day trials, for both men and women, are being held simultaneously at two different venues.

The venue for men’’s trials was AstroTurf of Islamia College Ground, and that for women’’s trials was Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda. Director Sports UoP Bahre Karam and Maria Samin Jan are supervising the trials.

Ex-MPA and President of PML-Nawaz’’s Women’’s youth wing Amina Sardan, focal person of the PML-Nawaz’’s women wing Faiza Malik Advocate, Project Director of the talent hunt programme Rafaqat Ali Naz, Coordinator Youth Affairs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Muhammad Arif Rawan, President of KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Member Selection Committee Zia Ur Rehman Binori, Deputy Director Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Maria Samin Jan, AD and Game Coordinator Rozneen and Najma Qazi were also present.