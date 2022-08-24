Trials for Asian Squash next month

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) will hold trials for the Asian Squash Team Championship in the first week of the next month.

The championship is to be held in Cheongju, South Korea, from October 31 to November 4.

For the trials, the federation has devised a special procedure according to which all provincial squash associations will hold open trials.

Then they will recommend six players to PSF for final trials in Islamabad. The PSF may also add players to the final trials.

After the final trials, the best 12 players will get training at the Pakistan National Squash Academy in Islamabad. And based upon their training at PNSA, fitness and discipline, top eight players will be finalised for the Asian Championship.