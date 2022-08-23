Imran receiving conflicting advice in contempt case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —PTI facebook

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan is receiving numerous but paradoxical advice from his political and legal buddies to deal with the contempt case initiated in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where he has been summoned personally today (Tuesday) to reply to a show-cause notice already issued to him.

Sources close to the PTI told The News here Monday that political cronies of Imran Khan are encouraging him to stand by his position since his defiance has been paying dividends as he has become the most popular leader of the country even after being ousted from the office of Prime Minister. “Your unprecedented popularity among the masses has made you invincible and for the reason, there is no need to budge,” is the advice that has come from his political associates.

They are of the view that ever since Imran Khan has opted for confrontation, his popularity is climbing up. “It is the course that is bound to bring you back to absolute power and once you come again, all the ‘evils’ would be sorted out by the party. We will also sort out elements behind the ‘evils’ and in case we show any weakness, the image that has been built over the years would be tarnished,” they told him.

Sources pointed out that the PTI chief has also been reminded by his political friends that history shows that popular leaders couldn’t be damaged by exploiting the rules and regulations. The authorities cannot dare touch a genuine political leader like him, his friends told him. Sources said that Imran Khan is willing to buy the idea but on the other end, legal minds are advising him against it. “The fightback wouldn’t work as you could be disqualified.



The court could also consign you to behind bars. This could terminate your political career.” This is a piece of advice he is receiving from legal pals. This group has also reminded him that the obstruction of justice is a serious offence and it could result in harsh action from authorities. “Once we return to power, we will deal with all characters currently working against us. We will go for a thorough probe against every character currently working against us,” they advised him.

“If we continue to fight, the loss could be unbearable. Several hindrances are still in our way. The Election Commission is also at work and has already served a contempt notice. The Tosha Khana (Gift depositary) and foreign funding and disqualification cases are also pending before the commission against us. Before we reach that stage, we should evolve a strategy to come to terms with the elements,” they advised him.

Sources hinted that the contradictory counseling had confused Imran Khan to the extent that has made him extremely perturbed about the developments. The consultation process was underway till late in the evening and in case he tenders an apology straightaway today, it could help him somewhat, but the court isn’t bound to accept it in one go. Some PML-N stalwarts were sentenced and disqualified by the apex court in 2018 despite they had offered unconditional apologies, sources recalled.