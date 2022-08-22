Man shot dead during clash after motorcycles’ collision

A man was shot dead in North Nazimabad on Sunday in a clash that erupted after collision of two motorcycles.

The incident took place within the limits of the Taimuria police station where a man was killed after two groups clashed following a traffic accident.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 24-year-old Yousuf, son of Haji Ali.

Police said that after motorcycles had collided, the riders engaged in a brawl and later people from their communities joined them. During the clash, the youth was shot dead. Following the incident, the victim’s family members and relatives staged a protest against the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the killer.

Police dispersed the protesters after assuring them of their cooperation. Police said that they had arrested the key suspect and registered a case. Further investigations are under way. Meanwhile, at least seven people were injured in other firing incidents in parts of the city.

A 44-year-old man identified as Muhammad Urs was injured in a firing incident in the Korangi area. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment. Police said the man was shot for offering resistance during a mugging bid and a case had been registered. In a similar incident, a young man identified as Imran Danish, 26, was injured after he offered resistance during a mugging attempt in Shah Faisal Colony. The casualty was shifted to the JPMC.

Police said two armed men on a motorcycle fired at the youth. Further investigations are under way. Separately, Haris Khan, 21, was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In the Quaidabad area, Imtiaz, 35, was injured after being shot in Muzaffarabad Colony. Police said two armed men were behind the incident and the motive behind the shooting was yet to be ascertained.

A 35-year-old man, Shahrukh, son of Ilyas, was shot and wounded near the Parking Plaza in Saddar. He was taken to the JPMC. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained as there was a dispute between the Saddar and Brigade police over the jurisdiction.

In another incident, a 30 year-old man, Shakeel, son of Nazeer, was shot and injured by unidentified suspects in Agra Taj Colony in Lyari. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. In the Liaquatabad area, a young man, identified as Waleed, 25, son of Pervez, was injured in a firing incident. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said that the injured person was a passer-by and he was injured due to the firing by unidentified suspects.