IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI plea against ECP ruling

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a larger bench to hear a petition filed by the PTI challenging the ruling of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the prohibited funding case, reported local media.

A 3-member bench of the IHC headed by acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar will take up the case today (Thursday).

A day earlier, IHC acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered the prohibited funding case against PTI fixed before a larger bench. Justice Farooq, who was hearing the case, said that a larger bench will be formed and the case will be heard on August 18. The PTI was found by the ECP to have received prohibited funding which it did not disclose. A notice was issued to the party asking it to explain why the funds should not be confiscated.

PTI has challenged the ECP’s fact-finding report, with the party’s lawyer contending that “it was not necessary to disclose accounts for various reasons”. “The money went from here (Centre) to provincial accounts, which was not necessary to disclose,” the counsel said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding member Akbar S. Baber on Wednesday filed a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to become party in PTI’s appeal challenging verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in prohibited funding case.

Akbar S. Baber said the decision for constituting larger bench is good omen. “We welcome it. This case will change the politics of Pakistan. What decisions come in coming days in the backdrop of show cause they will be eye opener for the nation. PTI is our home and we have started from our home first. The investigations in respect of other parties is underway. We offer our services if ECP seeks any assistance,” he remarked.