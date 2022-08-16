Karo Kari claims three more lives in Jacobabad, Larkana

SUKKUR: Three people, including two women and a man, were killed over the Karo-Kari issue in districts Jacobabad and Larkana on Monday.

A man, identified as Liaquat Khoso, shot dead his sister Abida and her cousin Abdul Wahab Khoso after declaring them Karo-Kari in village Liaquat Khoso near Mirpur Buriro in district Jacobabad and managed to flee.

The police shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and conducted raids to apprehend the accused. In another incident of similar nature, a person, Babar s/o Asghar Jatoi, stabbed his wife Amna Jatoi to death over the Karo-Kari issue at Golimar Muhalla of Allahabad Police Station in Larkana.