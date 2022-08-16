Gill challenges sedition case against him in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill on Monday moved the Islamabad High Court against the sedition case filed against him, accusing the police of booking him at the federal government’s behest. In the fresh plea, Gill has sought dismissal of the FIR lodged against him, claiming that the case is based on malice.
“Islamabad Police registered the case to show its loyalty to the government. The case was filed just to satisfy the political agenda of the federal government,” the plea stated. Also, the IHC issued a notice to Gill on the federal government’s plea against the rejection of an extension in his physical remand sought under a separate plea in a sedition case.
Islamabad Advocate-General Jahangir Jadoon on Saturday (August 13), pleaded to the court to rule out the district and sessions court’s decision and grant an extension in Gill’s physical remand.
