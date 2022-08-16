Puppet show highlights journey of independence

Islamabad:Pakistan National Council of the Arts has chalked out to show a special puppet show on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations on the 14th of August.

The puppet show aimed at enlightening children about the struggle to establish a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent where they can live their lives according to their ideology and practice their religion freely, where they could have equal rights of livelihood, education, and justice. Puppet's story, ‘Roshan mustaqbil’ was presented to emphasize the importance of education for each child for a brighter future for Pakistan.