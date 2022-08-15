Babar, Arshad, Bismah conferred with civil awards

LAHORE: Pakistan men’s cricket team captain Babar Azam, Commonwealth Games gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and women’s team skipper Bismah Maroof were conferred civil awards by President Dr Arif Alvi on the country’s 75th anniversary.

Babar was bestowed with Sitara-i-Imtiaz while Bismah received Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt were conferred President’s award for Pride of Performance in recognition of their remarkable feat and winning gold in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games.

Legendary squash player Jahangir Khan has been bestowed with Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, who recently became Pakistan’s first climber to summit 12 peaks of over 8000 meters, received President’s award for Pride of Performance.

Ch Shafay Hussain (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) and Shafiq Ahmed Chishti (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz) were two kabbadi players awarded President’s civil awards.

Ahsan Ramzan (snooker), Masood Jan (blind cricket), Amina Wali (skiing), Abdul Karim (mountaineer / porter), Irfan Mehsood (martial arts) and Ms Shahida (karate) were the other athletes awarded with Pride of Performace.

In a message, Alvi said that traditional sports are true reflection of national heritage. Traditional sports offer a sense of belonging and have the power to reach marginalised groups and individuals, he added.

“I am pleased to learn that the International Day of Traditional Sports and Games, 14th August 2022 is being held under the auspices of the International Council of Traditional Sports and Games (ICTSG).

“The Government of Pakistan is determined to preserve and promote traditional and cultural sports in our youth which has also been reflected in the new National Sports Policy specially focusing upon this important element of sports.”