ISLAMABAD: On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, President Dr Arif Alvi has announced a special remission in the sentences of prisoners, reported local media.
According to a statement issued on Saturday, President Dr Arif Alvi, in the exercise of powers under Article 45 of the Constitution, has granted special remissions. Under the announcement, complete remission was granted to the elderly male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least 15 years of jail term or more.
Similarly, complete remission was also extended to those female prisoners having an age of 60 years or more and who had spent 10 years or more in jail, besides the same would be applicable to those prisoners who had completed ¾th of their substantive imprisonment terms.
Those jail inmates would also get benefits of complete remission who had completed 20-year of their substantive sentences. The jail sentences of general prisoners would be reduced by a fifth.
However, the special remission would not be extended to those prisoners who are on death row and convicted in espionage, gang rape, bank robbery, anti-state activities, zina, abduction and dacoity cases.
