Rs1.02bn UHE annual budget approved

LAHORE:The Syndicate of the University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore has approved an annual budget of Rs1.02 billion for the university for new fiscal year.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz chaired the 10th meeting of the UHE Syndicate which was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Amin, Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairperson Dr Shahid Munir and others. The UHE allocated a sum of Rs25 million for development projects, Rs100 million for IT infrastructure, Rs2.1 million for scholarships and research, and Rs27 million for the welfare of teachers and employees.

The Syndicate also approved the 15 percent ad hoc allowance for teachers and staff, special conveyance allowance for disabled students, approval of up to 50 percent discount on tuition fees for 30 deserving students each semester, pension rules of the Punjab government, and new fee structure was approved.

The Syndicate also approved the appointment of new lecturers, assistant professors, and student counselors on the recommendations of the Selection Board. The meeting approved admission in BS Applied Psychology, Information Management, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Public Health and Nutrition, Food Science and Technology degrees. It approved the policy for appointments of in-service teachers and staff on BPS for the posts of assistant professors, associate professors, and professors with the amendments to HEC TTS statutes. The Syndicate also approved the adoption of the medical rules of the Punjab government. MoU signed: The University of Okara (UO) and the University of Mianwali (UMW) have signed an MoU on academic and research collaboration in all fields especially in biodiversity, sciences and sports. The agreement was signed by the UO’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid and the UMW, VC Prof Dr Islam Ullah Khan in a ceremony at the latter’s office. Under this pact, the students of the two universities will be able to use modern laboratory equipment of each other for their research purposes. Joint sports events will also be organised between the two institutions.