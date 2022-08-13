PTI should not worry about FIA probe if it is clean, says Sharjeel

If the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf thinks that it committed no wrongdoing in the prohibited funding case, it should not seek further stay orders from courts for preventing the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) investigation into the case.
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said this on Friday as he took to Twitter to share his views about PTI leaders approaching courts against the FIA. “Since last 8 years, PTI was delaying foreign funding case with the help of stay orders. Now after the judgement of ECP, the PTI again is trying to get more stay orders to avoid FIA inquiries. Simple question, if PTI is clean why they are worried and why can’t they face the inquires,” read the tweet posted by Memon.
