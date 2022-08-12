Police in action against hoax callers

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory Police have started stringent action against those who threaten or used obscene language by making hoax calls on the police emergency helpline ‘Pukaar-15’.

The first case of such nature was registered at Sabzi Mandi Police Station after obtaining records of different numbers. The culprits would be arrested soon, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he said, took notice of bogus calls on police emergency helpline and directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Safe City to take actions against people involved in such crime.

“If anyone tries to waste the time of the police by making fake calls or passed derogatory remarks to the personnel will be dealt with iron hands,” he quoted IGP as saying. He urged the masses to approach police only in emergency situations as some genuine cases needing police attention may be neglected because of the time consumed by hoax calls.