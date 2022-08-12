Enemy at the gates

The recent clash between militants and policemen in District Swat is really a very shocking incident. A sense of insecurity has arisen among the local residents. Such incidents do not bode well for Swat, especially for its renowned hospitality and tourism industry.
There are a number of hotels in Swat which form a key part of the local economy by providing many jobs and incomes for the residents. The government must take immediate steps to restore security and protect the lives and livelihoods of Swat.
Shakeel Khan
Peshawar
Recently, Arshad Nadeem secured a gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022. He ended up breaking records...
Every August 14 Independence Day is celebrated with great zeal across Pakistan. It serves as a reminder of the...
Pakistan, since its inception, has been very successful in monetizing its geopolitical location. From the Soviet...
The 6th International Conference on Earth Science Pakistan was recently held at the Baragali Summer Campus of the...
The federal and provincial governments made excellent arrangements during the Muharram proceedings, no untoward...
Instead of outlining their policies and how they hope to benefit the people, government representatives and PTI...
Comments