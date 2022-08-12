Enemy at the gates

The recent clash between militants and policemen in District Swat is really a very shocking incident. A sense of insecurity has arisen among the local residents. Such incidents do not bode well for Swat, especially for its renowned hospitality and tourism industry.

There are a number of hotels in Swat which form a key part of the local economy by providing many jobs and incomes for the residents. The government must take immediate steps to restore security and protect the lives and livelihoods of Swat.

Shakeel Khan

Peshawar