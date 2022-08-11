Speaker opens diamond jubilee celebrations of 1st Constituent Assembly

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said the Parliament, being the representative of more than 220 million people of the country, always strived to meet the people’s aspirations.

“Parliament, the real icon of people’s aspirations, is the platform where people’s representatives have always been struggling to resolve the country’s socio-economic challenges,” he said while talking to the media after inaugurating the 3-day Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the 1st Constituent Assembly in Parliament House Wednesday.

Felicitating the nation on the Diamond Jubilee of the 1st Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, the Speaker said: “This day reminds the struggle of the subcontinent Muslims and their leaders for achieving the goal of independence in the shape of Pakistan. This day also marks the ‘Foundation Day’ of the Parliament.”

He said that celebrations of the 1st Constituent Assembly under the theme “Mera-Parliman-Rahbar-i-Taraqqi-o-Kamal” is the beginning as this theme reflects development, progress and a bright future of the country interlinked with the supremacy of Parliament.

Later, Raja Pervez Ashraf inaugurated the 3-day Photographs Exhibition with the theme “Tarjuman-i-Mazi Shan-i-Hal” where the photographs of all leaders of the House, leaders of the opposition and distinguished international leaders who addressed Parliament were displayed.

He also inaugurated 3-Day Art and Painting Exhibition titled “Pak Sarzamin Shad Baad”, applauding artists’ diligence and skill in portraying their ideas in beautiful paintings.While inaugurating the 3-day Book Exhibition with the theme “Qaum, Mulk, Saltanat” in the Library of Parliament House, he examined the original copy of the 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan signed by Members of Parliaments and the then Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.