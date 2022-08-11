ITP issues 204,053 tickets during last 2 months

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital (ICT) Police have expedited strict action against traffic rules violators and issued 204,053 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules during last two months.

On the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ITP are making renewed efforts to maintain traffic discipline in the city. Various teams of ICTP issued 2, 04,053 fine tickets over violation of traffic rules during last two months. Out of these fine tickets, 9629 challans were issued over lane violation, 15,236 for not fastening seat belt and 6,213 for using mobile phones during drive, 4,940 for crossing red signal, 5412 over violation of one-way, 28,088 for careless driving, 1,766 vehicles for having pressure horns, 4,670 for having tinted glasses, 1,299 for emitting smoke, 56,846 bikers for riding without helmets.