Ousted SL president to seek haven in Thailand

BANGKOK: Sri Lanka’s ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa is seeking a new safe haven in Thailand as his Singapore visa runs out, a source and the Thai foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on July 13 and then to Singapore, where he announced his resignation after months of protests over the country’s economic meltdown. Tens of thousands of people overran his official residence last month over acute shortages of food, fuel and medicine endured by Sri Lanka’s 22 million people since late last year. "His Singapore visa runs out on Thursday," a close associate of Rajapaksa told AFP in Colombo.