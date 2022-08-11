Ousted SL president to seek haven in Thailand

BANGKOK: Sri Lanka’s ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa is seeking a new safe haven in Thailand as his Singapore visa runs out, a source and the Thai foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on July 13 and then to Singapore, where he announced his resignation after months of protests over the country’s economic meltdown. Tens of thousands of people overran his official residence last month over acute shortages of food, fuel and medicine endured by Sri Lanka’s 22 million people since late last year. "His Singapore visa runs out on Thursday," a close associate of Rajapaksa told AFP in Colombo.
PARIS: Even relatively moderate heating and rainfall loss could dramatically alter the make-up of Earth’s northern...
ATHENS: An air and sea rescue operation was underway on Wednesday after around 50 people went missing when a migrant...
BOBIGNY, France: Police officers shot and killed a man who brandished a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport outside...
TEHRAN: An Iranian naval flotilla thwarted an overnight attack on an Iranian vessel in the Red Sea, a senior commander...
STOCKHOLM: Rainwater everywhere on the planet is unsafe to drink due to levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS that...
CAIRO: Egypt detained a male student on Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a female student who allegedly rejected...
Comments