Humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said monsoon currents were penetrating in central and southern areas while a westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country while rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Sindh, northeast Balochistan, South Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Islamabad, Kasur, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Murree, Kotli, Garhi Dupatta, Karachi, Sakrand, Shaheed Benazirabad, Cherat, Kakul and Parachinar.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 33.2°C and minimum was 25.8°C.