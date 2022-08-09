Justice for the few

Our judicial system has proved quite well where its priorities lie. It can open its gates at midnight to pass verdicts on some scenarios yet turns a blind eye to the plight of the oppressed.

It has been over a year now yet the ruthless murderer of Noor Mukadam is still breathing despite being served with a death sentence. Every day a new plan of action materializes to save him from his punishment. Justice delayed is truly justice denied.

Ifrah Shahbaz

Islamabad