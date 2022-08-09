Justice for the few

Our judicial system has proved quite well where its priorities lie. It can open its gates at midnight to pass verdicts on some scenarios yet turns a blind eye to the plight of the oppressed.
It has been over a year now yet the ruthless murderer of Noor Mukadam is still breathing despite being served with a death sentence. Every day a new plan of action materializes to save him from his punishment. Justice delayed is truly justice denied.
Ifrah Shahbaz
Islamabad
Child marriage is one of the most harmful problems in our society. It has a negative effect on the lives of both boys...
Historically, Taiwan has been a part of China, while the US has long adhered to the ‘One China’ policy. So why has...
The dollar has sharply depreciated against the rupee in the past few days, a rare good sign for our economy. Experts...
Former federal minister Shireen Mazari’s criticism of US Ambassador Donald Blome’s visit to the Torkham border is...
At a PSX event on Friday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail informed a group of affluent stockbrokers, bankers, and...
One has no reason to criticize Imran Khan for contesting nine different constituencies as this is not the first time...
Comments