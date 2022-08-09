 
close
Tuesday August 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Justice for the few

August 09, 2022

Our judicial system has proved quite well where its priorities lie. It can open its gates at midnight to pass verdicts on some scenarios yet turns a blind eye to the plight of the oppressed.

It has been over a year now yet the ruthless murderer of Noor Mukadam is still breathing despite being served with a death sentence. Every day a new plan of action materializes to save him from his punishment. Justice delayed is truly justice denied.

Ifrah Shahbaz

Islamabad

Comments