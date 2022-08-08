PTI leader targets US envoy two days after KP gets 36 ambulances

PTI leader Taimor Khan Jhagra with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome —Twitter

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shireen Mazari on Sunday criticised US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome’s visit of what she called “sensitive areas” of the country, terming him a “viceroy in all but name.”



Her criticism comes two days after the KP government leaders, including the chief minister, welcomed Donald Blome, held meetings with him, and received a gift of 36 ambulances from him.

“US envoy & his gang flying over sensitive areas of Pak on way to Torkham & surveying lay of land + official briefing & red carpet! Areas ordinary Pak citizens can’t go! Blome Viceroy in all but name & arrogance writ large? One more US regime change conspiracy agenda item fulfilled!,” she said in a series of tweets. She also shared related images on her Twitter account.

She wrote, “Before showing anger over a post on US envoy surveying our sensitive areas perhaps would be worthwhile to recall what present Defence Minister had said repeatedly in NA viz the Ministry he now heads! Then anger can be targeted in right direction surely”.

“Those sending these pictures,” she noted, “don’t realise government to government socio-econ programs are done through agreements & are the norm. But an envoy going to sensitive areas & being provided access is a security issue so is there a security agreement now in place with US? We shd know if there is.”