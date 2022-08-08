Four killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Four people were killed when rivals opened fire on them in the Kala cattle market in Chamkani area of the provincial capital on Sunday. An official said Bakht Zaman, his brother Sufaid Gula, Rehan and Zubair were killed when their rivals Bilal and Idrees allegedly opened fire on them. The official said both the parties were close relatives and had an old dispute. They said the cops had started raids on the hideouts of the accused to arrest the culprits.
MARDAN: Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders including one having Rs2 million head money while several others...
GHALLANAI: Thirteen persons were injured in an accident in Mohmand district on Sunday, local sources said. A coach and...
LAKKI MARWAT: In connection with the country’s 75th Independence Day, the district education department and boy...
Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police has finalised all the arrangements to maintain traffic flow on Ashura Day. In a...
SUKKUR: The Ghotki Police have recovered five kilogram ‘Charras’ from a motorcycle during a snap checking at...
SUKKUR: A 100-feet breach in canal near Doudapur district Kashmore-Kandhkot submerged hundreds of acres of...
Comments