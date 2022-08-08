FAFEN proposes disqualification on withholding details, submitting false returns

ISLAMABAD: Considering the recent verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan on PTI’s prohibited funding case a wake up call, the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) urged for strengthening legal and regulatory checks on parties’ accounts and sources of funds.

FAFEN- the non-governmental organisation tasked with observing electoral process in the country - urged the political parties to develop a consensus on critical electoral reforms, including those required to regulate the use of money in elections.

The Elections Act, 2017 contained weak provisions to regulate political finance that encouraged excessive use of money in the general elections 2018 and subsequent by-elections and local government elections, observed the FAFEN, adding, “Meaningful reforms for regulating election expenses and political finance are imperative to boost public confidence in the democratic dispensation.”

The FAFEN also recommended strengthening the legal framework to regulate the expenses incurred during an election campaign by contesting candidates and political parties alike, and timely scrutiny of assets and liabilities submitted by the members of parliament and provincial assemblies.

“Any false or materially incorrect submissions or withholding information should be criminalised with punitive implications, including disqualification,” it recommended. In order to regulate campaign finance by political parties, FAFEN suggested introducing provisions in the law to clearly define the permissible campaign expense by political parties, the maximum limit for such expense, the method for filing and scrutiny of returns of such expense, and the implication for the delay, non-filing or false declaration in the returns.

It proposed that the submission of false returns of election expenses or withholding any information should lead to disqualification of the returned candidate. It further suggested the Election Commission of Pakistan should be legally bound to publish financial statements by members and political parties on its website for public inspection free of cost.

The FAFEN also recommended political parties to introduce additional restrictions for limiting the use of money in elections, such as completely banning on the election day campaigning, public rallies and using promotional materials such as panaflex or hoardings.