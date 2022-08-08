AIOU commences admissions for autumn 2022

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University has commenced admissions in merit-based programmes offered in the first phase of the autumn 2022 semester including BS, MBA, MS/MPhil, and Ph.D.

The deadline for the submission of the admission application form is August 22, 2022. According to the admission department, prospectuses and admission forms for these programmes are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode.

The online admission procedure is presented in the prospectuses in detail.

Admissions to BS, 1.5, and 2.5 year MBA (New Scheme) programs will be granted purely on merit basis whereas the candidates will appear in entry test to qualify for admission in Commonwealth of Learning (COL) MBA/MPA, MS/ MPhil, and Ph.D.

These entry tests will be conducted in the university’s academic complex from August 26-31, 2022. The first and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website on September 5 and September 12 respectively.

On the other hand, the deadline for depositing fees for the first and second merit lists will be September 9 and September 16 respectively.

Transparency in the entire admission procedures will be strictly ensured on the special directives of VC, AIOU, and Prof Dr. Zia Ul -Qayyum.