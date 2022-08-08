Faiza, Amna in CWG squash plate final

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s squash duo Faiza Zafar and Amna Fayyaz on Sunday defeated Canada’s pair Nicole Bunyan and Hollie Naughton in women’s doubles plate semi-final of the Commonwealth Games here at the University of Birmingham squash centre.



Following a tough contest which kept shifting both ways, the Pakistani pair was able to prevail over the Canadians 2-0 with the game scores being 11-10, 11-8.

They will now face Australian pair Alex Hayden and Jess Turnbull in the plate final on Monday (today).

Late Saturday night, they sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Sri Lanka’s pair of Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinlah in the plate quarter-finals. After losing the first set 10-11, Pakistan staged a strong fightback and levelled the score by winning the second set convincingly 11-5. In the third set, too, they kept the pressure up and were able to win it 11-9 to seal a 2-1 victory.