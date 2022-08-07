Reference for martyrs of helicopter crash

Rawalpindi: The National Labour Federation (NLF) organised a condolence reference in memory of martyred personnel of the helicopter crash.
Speaking on the occasion, the NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati paid tributes to all the martyred.
He observed that martyred personnel sacrificed their lives, while on national duty and during flood relief operation.
He termed the incident as national tragedy and maintained that the labour community was standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army for defence of the country. The participants of reference also offered ‘Fateha’ for the departed souls of ‘Shuhuda of helicopter crash.
