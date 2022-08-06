COAS visits families of Shuhada

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited families of Major General Amjad Hanif (Shaheed) and Major Muhammad Talha Manan (Shaheed) here on Friday.
The COAS said that Shuhada are the pride of our nation, we can never thank families of our Shuhada enough for their great sacrifice. “It’s our duty to stay connected with them and we are forever responsible for their well being, he said.
