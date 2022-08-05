Waiting for superman

Since its inception, Pakistan has suffered at the hands of anarchy. In just a few short years, we have witnessed multiple crises in the form of a battered economy, power outages, flash floods, depreciating currency and obsolete education. The government seems incapable of taking any steps to resolve these issues and political parties continue to blame each other. How can our government give relief to the people when our leaders are so consumed by their thirst for power? What Pakistan needs is to find an unbiased leader who can face such chaotic situations and uplift the country by helping its people.
Tahir Jamali
Nawabshah
The recent visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to the flood-hit areas of Balochistan has given the people of the province...
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Lasbela and other parts of Balochistan were hit by a 3.8...
This refers to the news report ‘Wakeup call’ . The author’s statement that the Lahore-Islamabad motorway...
While the rise in inflation has been affecting everyone, students face a great struggle to receive quality education....
Pakistan ranks 145 out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report. Despite women...
This refers to the article ‘Adaptation over mitigation’ by Hamza Haroon. The article highlights the significance...
Comments