Waiting for superman

Since its inception, Pakistan has suffered at the hands of anarchy. In just a few short years, we have witnessed multiple crises in the form of a battered economy, power outages, flash floods, depreciating currency and obsolete education. The government seems incapable of taking any steps to resolve these issues and political parties continue to blame each other. How can our government give relief to the people when our leaders are so consumed by their thirst for power? What Pakistan needs is to find an unbiased leader who can face such chaotic situations and uplift the country by helping its people.

Tahir Jamali

Nawabshah