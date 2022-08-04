Foreign funding case buried, is in SC now: Rashid

KARACHI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the show-cause notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after it announced the foreign funding case on Tuesday, is neither about disqualifying Imran Khan nor banning the party but about confiscation of funds. He further said the Election Commission would send the reference to the government and after the government’s declaration, it would go to the Supreme Court.

Pointing towards the PDM alliance, he said the credibility of 14 parties has been lost, adding that the PDM has been destroyed. He said the decision in foreign funding case has been buried and the matter is in the Supreme Court now, adding that there is a difference in an affidavit and a certificate.

The former interior minister said there is a difference between the case of Nawaz Sharif and foreign funding case. Taking a jibe at the coalition government, Sheikh Rashid said what to speak of their performance who even could get loan from the IMF, adding that after the skyrocketing inflation and deluge, public transport has also been suspended.