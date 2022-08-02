Dual nationality: SC to hear disqualification plea against Sindh CM

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up today (Tuesday) the petition seeking disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the grounds of dual nationality.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will hear the petition filed by Roshan Ali Buriro seeking disqualification of Sindh CM on grounds of having dual nationality. During the course of hearing, Chief Justice Bandial had raised the question whether a disqualified person could contest election for second time and if disqualification will be permanent or temporary.