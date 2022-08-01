Nine held; drugs, liquor recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Police arrested nine accused involved in various crimes from different areas of the city and recovered ice, hashish, and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the police said Sunday.

Noon police teams arrested two accused Khalid Khan and Asad Mehmood involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and recovered 1120 gram hashish and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Similarly, Khana police apprehended an accused Aqeel Daniyal involved in selling liquor and recovered 04 gallons liquor from his possession. Likewise, Bani Gala and Kohsar police teams arrested two accused Nisar Ahmed alias Ghulam and Hanoq Babar, and recovered 110 ice and 535-gram hashish from their possession.

Moreover, Bhara Kahu and Lohi Bher police team crackdown against criminal elements for possessing illegal weapons and arrest two accused Shayan and Hasnain Akhtar, and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Shalimar and Tarnol police team arrested two accused Aizaz ud Din and Shahid Noor during checking and recovered 390-gram hashish and one 9mm pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.